Conrad delivers ATB to Vane Brothers

Morgan City, La.-based Conrad Shipyard has delivered its third of a new class of articulated tug-barges to Vane Brothers Company, Baltimore.

The ATB is made up of the 110’x38′, 4,400-hp tug Wachapreague and 403’x74’x32′, 80,000-bbl. barge Double Skin 803. The ATB is linked with a Beacon Finland JAK 700 coupling system. The barge is equipped with bowthrusters and thermal heaters for asphalt cargo. The tug has a design draft of 15’4″ and is powered by two 2,200-hp Cummins QSK60M, Tier 3 engines. Four-bladed Hung Shen bronze propellers, measuring 102″ each, are turned by Reintjes WAF 873 gears with 7.087:1 reduction ratios. The tug has accommodations for a crew of 10.

The ATB is the third of a series of three like units built for Vane. The first ATB, the tug Assateague, built at Conrad’s Orange, Texas, facility, is paired with the 80,000-bbl. barge Double Skin 801, which Conrad built in Amelia, La. All three ATB tugs werre designed by Greg Castleman of Castleman Maritime. Bristol Harbor Group designed the barges. The second ATB, the tug Chincoteague, is paired with the barge Double Skin 802.

“It is always rewarding to deliver new vessels to a repeat customer like Vane,” Conrad Shipyard Chairman and CEO Johnny Conrad, said in a statement. “The Vane team is great to work with, and this ATB is representative of the quality, craftsmanship, integrity and service consistently delivered by our extraordinary shipbuilding team.”