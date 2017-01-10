Circle Line has new sightseeing boat from Gladding-Hearn

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corporation, has delivered the first of three new 165’x34’x12.8′ monohull sightseeing vessels for Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises Inc., in New York City. This follows the shipyard’s delivery of three sisterships to the company in 2009.

Like the earlier vessels, the new 600-passenger all-steel Circle Line Bronx was designed by DeJong & Lebet, Jacksonville, Fla. The new boats’ interior accommodations include space for loose seating and tables for 275 passengers in the main cabin. The second deck provides space for seating and tables for another 150 passengers indoors, plus reserved seating for up to 50 VIP passengers, and outdoor seating for 88 passengers. Aft of the pilothouse on the third deck is outdoor seating for 84 passengers under a fixed canopy. The cabins are arranged for significantly improved concession areas, cocktail bars and wheelchair-accessible heads.

“The new vessels will offer guests an enhanced sightseeing experience on every level. Notably, visitors will enjoy upgrades in classes of service and the introduction of a variety of new and innovative experiences, including improvements in content and entertainment options, viewing sight lines, as well as enhanced food and beverage selections, Costas Markou, president and chief operating officer of New York Cruise Lines, said in a statement announcing the delivery.

With a top speed of 14 knots, the Circle Line Bronx has a draft of 8′ and is powered by twin Cummins QSK-38M1, Tier 3 diesel engines, delivering a total of 2,600 hp at 1,800 rpm. The engines connect to ZF W3355 gear boxes, spinning Hung Shen 60″, 5-bladed bronze propellers from Marine Propulsion, Ocean Springs, Miss. The engines were supplied by Dedham, Mass.-based Cummins North East.

For dockside maneuvering, the vessel is equipped with a 125-hp Wesmar bowthruster, powered by an electric motor. Ship’s service power comes from two 140-kW John Deere-powered gensets. IEM Marine supplied the control panel. The pilothouse is equipped with ZF/Mathers Premium Clear Command port and starboard wing stations, in addition to the center console. The Kobelt steering system features two Vickers/Rexroth gearbox PTO driven hydraulic pumps, with a full follow-up power-assist control unit.

Heating and air-conditioning is supplied by a 210,000-Btu diesel-fired boiler and six 10-ton water-cooled chillers. The keel coolers are from Fernstrum.

Capacities include 8,200 gals. of fuel and 4,000 gals. potable water. The crew room, located below the main deck, is outfitted with storage cabinets, a refrigerator, shower and head, and walk-in cooler.

The electronics suite, delivered by MacDougals Cape Cod Marine Service, Falmouth, Mass., consists of Furuno radar with open array, GPS and plotter, AIS and depth sounder, two Standard VHF radios; and Richie 5″ Globe Master B-200P compass.