C&C Marine and Repair delivers second of three tugs to Marquette

The second of three new 160'x50' boats from C&C Marine and Repair for Marquette. C&C Marine and Repair photo
Belle Chasse, La.-based C&C Marine and Repair has delivered to Marquette Transportation Co. the 160’x50′ Chris Reeves, the second of three new 6,600-hp, triple-screw Z-drive tugboats. The new tug is being delivered just three months after the first, Cindy L. Erickson, which was delivered by C&C Marine and Repair on Feb. 16, 2018.

Designed by CT Marine, Portland, Maine, the unique design includes three Cummins QSK60-M main engines that are paired to three Steerprop SP25D azimuthing Z-drive thrusters, a configuration that is designed to allow for optimal speed, power and maneuverability. In addition, the Z-drives operate at lower engine loads to boost fuel efficiency.

New triple-screw, Z-drive tug for Marquette Transportation was built in Louisiana. C&C Marine and Repair photo

The new tug offers a total of 13 beds. The vessel’s superstructure is supported on a bed of springs for added crew comfort and a soft-core jointer system was installed in the accommodation spaces for added comfort and fire safety.

C&C Marine and Repair is no stranger to building tugs that are outfitted with triple-Z drives. In 2017, boatyard built three such tugboats for SCF Marine; all of which were built and delivered within eight months of each other.

“We take production deadlines very serious at C&C Marine and Repair,” Tony Cibilich with C&C Marine said in a statement announcing the delivery of the Chris Reeves. “We understand the economic incentive for everyone involved to produce these vessels in a timely manner, while maintaining the highest quality of construction. ”

The third tug for Marquette is scheduled for delivery this August, with the fourth optional tugboat scheduled for delivery in December.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located on 47 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds tugboats, offshore supply vessels, dredges, barges, along with a variety of other marine vessels. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof and perform barge repairs on land. C&C Marine and Repair anticipates its new 83,350 sq. ft. climate-controlled robotic blast and paint facility will be fully operational by July of this year. Once the facility is completed, the company will be able to complete a blast and paint job on a 30,000 bbl. tank barge in five to six days, regardless of the weather, yard officials said.

 

