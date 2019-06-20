C&C Marine delivers triple-screw towboat to Minnesota

C&C Marine and Repair, Belle Chasse, La., recently delivered to Upper River Services, St. Paul, Minn., the Mendota, a new 2,013-hp, 76’x30′ x9’4″ triple-screw towboat. The new towboat is the first new construction vessel ever built for Upper River Services. C&C Marine completed construction of the Mendota in less than six months.

Designed by CT Marine, Portland, Maine, the vessel’s main propulsion includes three Caterpillar C18, ACERT marine diesel engines, and two John Deere 4045T Power Tech diesel driven generators. The vessel is also equipped with a Novec 1230 “Clean Agent” fire suppression system for added crew safety.

The Mendota was designed and constructed make for navigating the shallow waterways and narrow passages along this stretch of the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers between Red Wing, Minn., and Minneapolis. On its maiden voyage, Mendota towed a drydock from Belle Chasse to St. Paul.

C&C Marine and Repair was established in 1997 and is located on 80 acres along the Intracoastal Waterway. The company designs and builds towboats, dredges, offshore supply vessels, barges, and a variety of other marine vessels. C&C Marine and Repair also recently opened a state-of-the-art Robotic Blast and Paint facility for Tank and Hopper Barges. The company’s facilities are designed to perform all new construction under roof and perform barge repairs on land.