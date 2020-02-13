Bollinger delivers 37th fast response cutter to Coast Guard

Bollinger Shipyards, Lockport, La., has delivered the 154’x25′ Edgar Culbertson, the 37th fast response cutter (FRC) to the U.S. Coast Guard. The Coast Guard took delivery of the cutter on Feb. 6, 2020, in Key West, Fla.

For the FRC, which has a draft of 9’6″, Bollinger is using a proven, in-service parent craft design based on the Damen Stan Patrol Boat 4708. Main propulsion comes from twin MTU 20V4000 M93L diesel engines, producing 2,900 hp each. The patrol boat has a flank speed of 28 knots, state of the art command, control, communications and computer technology, and a stern launch system for the vessel’s 26′ cutter boat.

The FRC has been described as an operational “game changer,” by senior Coast Guard officials and have been deployed as far 4,400 nautical miles from homeport, highlighting FRC’s hugely expanded operational reach and capability.

Each FRC is named for an enlisted Coast Guard hero who distinguished him or herself in the line of duty. This one is named after Coast Guard hero Edgar Culbertson, who was a boatswain’s mate first class petty officer and perished in the line of duty while trying to rescue three teenage brothers during a fierce storm in Duluth, Minn., in 1967. He was awarded the United States Coast Guard Medal for his bravery and heroism.

“While providing the United States Coast Guard with an extremely capable and affordable asset, the Bollinger FRC program also provides tremendous benefits to the state of Louisiana, not only through highly-skilled and well-paying jobs, but also through its direct and indirect spending, resulting in millions of dollars of economic benefits to the state,” Congressman Steve Scalise, R-La., said in the statement.