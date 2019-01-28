All American building new Texas law enforcement vessel

All American Marine Inc. (AAM), Bellingham, Wash., together with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TWPD), has announced the signing of a contract for the construction of an 80’x27′ aluminum catamaran for operation in Texas state waters as well as offshore capabilities in the Gulf of Mexico. This vessel will be constructed at All American Marine’s new state-of-the-art 57,000 sq. ft. facility on Bellingham Bay. All American Marine is the exclusive builder for Teknicraft Design Ltd. catamarans in North America.

The new vessel will combine innovative design features critical to modern law enforcement on the water. One specific feature is Teknicraft’s revolutionary Rapid RHIB launching system. This feature will increase safety and reduce both the time and manpower required to deploy the vessel’s rigid hull inflatable boat (RHIB). This long-range hydrofoil-assisted catamaran will be powered by twin Caterpillar C18 engines with HamiltonJet HM521 waterjets. The vessel will be constructed to USCG Subchapter “T” standards and designed as a patrol vessel for an “Offshore on an Oceans Route.”

“We are delighted at this opportunity to build a law enforcement vessel for the great state of Texas,” All American Marine’s business development manager Ron Wille said in a statement. “By taking advantage of Teknicraft’s unique hydrofoil and hull design, coupled with their Rapid RHIB deployment feature, we will assist the law enforcement division of Texas Parks and Wildlife, also known as the “Texas Navy”, to fully execute their mission.”

TPWD is responsible for patrolling the state waters of Texas, out to nine nautical miles in the Gulf of Mexico. However, TPWD and Texas Game Wardens also patrol an additional 200 nautical miles into exclusive economic zones through a joint enforcement agreement with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency (NOAA).

The Law Enforcement Division of TPWD, based in Austin, Texas, “provides a comprehensive statewide law enforcement program to protect Texas’ wildlife, other natural resources, and the environment. The Division also provides safe boating and recreational water safety on public waters by ensuring compliance with applicable state laws and regulations. Texas game wardens are responsible for enforcement of the Parks and Wildlife Code, all TPWD regulations, the Texas Penal Code and selected statutes and regulations applicable to clean air and water, hazardous materials and human health. Texas Game Wardens are the first line of defense in the state’s and nation’s border security initiatives in the Gulf of Mexico.

The game wardens needed a vessel capable of operating in adverse sea and weather conditions to fulfill this mission. This new vessel will fill a vital role in the enforcement of environmental and patrolling responsibilities.

All American Marine, located on the shores of Bellingham Bay, was founded in 1987 and specializes in the construction of custom-tailored aluminum boats. Today, the company is a builder of high-speed passenger boats, hybrid vessels, dinner cruise boats, and research vessels.