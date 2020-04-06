ABS, Edison Chouest conduct first ever remote DP/FMEA

On Tuesday, March 24, ABS performed the first ever remote Failure Mode Effect Analysis (DP/FMEA) as part of completing the special survey of machinery utilizing Edison Chouest Offshore’s state-of-the-art Remote Monitoring Center and platform supply vessel, Cat Island.

Chouest has a PSV fleet capable of providing remote troubleshooting and inspections, which reduces the need for technicians to travel to vessels, and supports social distancing, which is crucial in today’s business to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). ABS and ECO used this opportunity to pilot this DP/FMEA survey.

These remote offerings also reduce emissions and improve efficiency for Chouest’s clients by limiting business travel emissions to and from port locations.

ABS’ senior surveyor Shawn Poulin and surveyor Charlie Morrow operated from the Remote Monitoring Center for the event. “This was a unique experience and ABS plans to continue to work with Chouest and to use this process to execute remote surveys in future where possible,” Poulin said in a statement announcing the successful completion of the exercise.

Chouest’s 312 class of PSVs have the features needed to make these remote surveys possible. These features on the 312 Class as well as ECO’s RMC allow the execution of remote pilots with a key step on the road to Digital Class.

ABS conducts special surveys every five years. During the special survey, a full FMEA trial is carried out to evaluate processes and identify how they may fail and to assess the relative impact of different failures in order to identify the parts of the process that are most in need of change.