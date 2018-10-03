Sea Machines Robotics delivers autonomous tech for conventional marine operations

Sea Machines Robotics, a Boston-based developer of autonomous technology for marine vessels, has announced the successful completion of product sea trials of the company’s introductory line of intelligent command and control systems, developed for the demanding challenges of offshore commercial, scientific and government applications.

The two new products, SM300 and SM200 transport the marine industry into a new era of task-driven, computer-guided vessel operations, bringing advanced autonomy within reach for small- and large-scale operators. Already in use in North America and Europe, Sea Machines’ products unlock real value in commercial vessel operations by providing major advances in productivity, predictability, performance and safety.

The flagship SM300 integrates with existing vessel systems and sensors to manage pre-planned and dynamically charted missions through:

A point-and-go user interface

Pilot-by-wire propulsion and steering control

Certified, embedded Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS)

Situational awareness via electronic charts, ARPA, and AIS

Obstacle and traffic avoidance

Remote communications via wireless, 4G and satellite

Real-time data feed to remote operator

Condition monitoring of hull and machinery

Remote payload control

The SM300 is an industrial-grade vessel intelligence system providing “operator-in-the loop” autonomous command and control, plus direct remote-control operation via wireless belt pack. Targeted applications include multi-waypoint missions, ocean search and survey, patrol and surveillance, and mothership-daughter vessel collaborations.

The SM200 provides fully integrated, line-of-sight and remote-vessel control for collaborative vessel operations.

“This is the advanced technology that mariners have long been awaiting,” Sea Machines’ CEO Michael G. Johnson, said in a statement announcing the new systems. “Our products allow operators and crew to focus on higher-value tasks while at sea, empowering a commercial vessel to do more with predictable results and lower operational costs. Missions such as survey, fishing, dredging, surveillance and offshore energy support can now be executed productively around the clock and in extreme weather conditions, with improved crew safety and efficiency.”

The SM product family can be installed into existing or newbuild vessels, and incorporates communication interfaces for integration with onboard digital, analog and mechanical systems. Sea Machine’s modular design ensures that installation and commissioning can be completed in days for most vessels.

Sea Machine’s SM300 and SM200 systems are manufactured in the USA and are available for immediate sale.