Horizon Shipbuilding to provide sales, service for Marine Jet Power

An agreement signed by Marine Jet Power Inc. (MJP), Columbus, Ohio, and Horizon Shipbuilding Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala., will make Horizon MJP’s newest sales and service provider in the Gulf of Mexico.

The Master Sales and Service Agreement announced Thursday names Horizon as an authorized retailer and service provider for MJP’s waterjets, covering the coastal markets in the U.S. Gulf region. The deal “will benefit ship owners as well as shipbuilders in the region,” the companies said in a joint announcement.

“Horizon is uniquely positioned to guide and support current and future water jet operators through the selection, purchasing and operating phases of Marine Jet Power ownership,” said Douglas Natoce, MJP president. “We are delighted to add Horizon to the MJP worldwide support network, their knowledge, personnel and location provide an ideal foundation for growing sales and supporting current customers in this important region.”

“This agreement provides Horizon with the opportunity to communicate the benefits of MJP’s product line to our customers,” said John R. Hotz, Horizon Shipbuilding’s vice president of business development. “We are committed to offering high-quality products and value-added services to our customers and MJP fits well into our refit, repower and service side of the business.”