Subscribe Advertise Contact

NY Waterway ferry crew rescues Hudson River jumper

By on
The crew of the NY Waterway ferry Thomas H. Kean rescue a man in the Hudson River Nov. 3, 2017. Video image by Jonathan Otto/NY Waterway.
The crew of the NY Waterway ferry Thomas H. Kean rescue a man in the Hudson River Nov. 3, 2017. Video image by Jonathan Otto/NY Waterway.

A NY Waterway ferry crew rescued a man who police say stole a New York City taxi, drove it to the Hudson River and jumped in Friday morning.

Capt. Dave Dort and his crew were on the 79’x28.5’x8.5’ Thomas H. Kean passenger ferry around 8:30 a.m. when they saw the man jump from a seawall just north of the Brookfield Place/Battery Park City Ferry Terminal in Manhattan, according to an account released by NY Waterway.

Dort brought the ferry toward the man as deckhands Gregorio Pages and Pietro Romano readied a Jason’s Cradle, a roll-up ladder dropped from the bow for water rescues.

NY Waterway – Hudson River Rescue

We would like to commend the crew of the Thomas Kean, under Capt. Dave Dort and deckhands Gregorio Pages & Pietro Romano, along with the crew of the Brooklyn, under Capt. Dave Lorocco, for their assistance in a rescue operation on the Hudson River this morning. NY Waterway is honored and always ready to provide assistance in crisis matters like these. (Video credit: Jonathan Otto)

Posted by NY Waterway on Friday, November 3, 2017

In a video of the rescue, the crew shouted encouragement to the man as they approached, got him to hold the ladder, and pulled him aboard. The Kean proceeded to the ferry terminal, where the crew handed the man off to police and a city Emergency Medical Service ambulance crew.

Police did not identify the 58-year-old man, who was taken to Bellevue Hospital.

It was the second rescue in the last two years for Dort, who in July 2016 spotted a man in the river near the Midtown ferry terminal at West 39th Street, and supervised that rescue.

Pages was also involved in that rescue, as he was during the famed “miracle on the Hudson,” when NY Waterway mariners rescued 143 passengers and crew after US Airways Flight 1549 was ditched in the Hudson on Jan. 15, 2009. In 31 years of operation NY Waterway crews have saved more than 250 people, according to company officials.

“The crew did an excellent job. They did what they were trained to do,” said Dort. “For us, this is all in a day’s work.”

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.