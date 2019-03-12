Hawaii whale watch boat recovered after striking rock

A Hawaii whale watching boat struck a rock off Lanai Saturday, and was towed back to port by another vessel in its excursion fleet after the crew safely transferred 15 passengers and patched the hull, Coast Guard officials said.

The 70’ catamaran Kaulana, operated by the Hawaii Ocean Project, Maui, was transiting from Lanai to Maui about nine miles distant when it struck a rock off Manele Bay. The master called watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Honolulu at 9:02 a.m., and reported there was a hole in one of the hulls, with bilge pumps maintaining a steady water level. The vessel’s rudder was also damaged, and could not maintain a straight course.

After ensuring that the 15 passengers, including three children, were wearing lifejackets, watchstanders issued urgent marine information broadcast on VHF and dispatched a response boat medium crew on patrol nearby.

Another excursion vessel, the Quicksilver Maui, diverted to assist the Kaulana, and the 120’ Maui Princess launched from the Hawaii Ocean Project base at Lahaina harbor.

Upon reaching the scene, the Coast Guard crew put one member onto the Kaulana to help with patching and dewatering the damaged hull. The Maui Princess arrived, and in seas up to 3’ and winds at 17 mph her crew took aboard all the Kaulana passengers and began towing the catamaran back to Maui.

“We are thankful for the quick response from the crews of the Maui Princess and Quicksilver,” said Petty Officer Second Class Alvin Seguin, a Sector Honolulu watchstander, in a Coast Guard statement on the incident. “All mariners share a common bond, and when something like this happens, it is through teamwork we reach the best possible outcome.”