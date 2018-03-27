Gladding-Hearn delivers new passenger vessel to Circle Line

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corp., announced today that it has delivered its sixth new sightseeing vessel built for New York-based Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises Inc., the 599-passenger Circle Line Liberty. This is the third of three 599-passenger vessels built for Circle Line and follows the shipyard’s delivery of three sisterships to the company in 2009.

Designed by DeJong and Lebet, Jacksonville, Fla., the 165’x34′ vessel is powered by twin Cummins QSK-38M1 diesel engines, delivering a total of 2,600 hp. The engines connect to ZF W3355 gear boxes, turning 60″, 5-bladed bronze propellers. The combination gives the Circle Line Liberty a top speed of 14 knots.

For dockside maneuvering, the vessel is equipped with a 125-hp Wesmar bowthruster, powered by an electric motor. Two 140-kW gensets, powered by John Deere generator-drive engines, supply ship’s service power. The vessel carries 8,200 gals. of fuel and 4,000 gals. of potable water. The pilothouse is equipped with port and starboard wing stations, in addition to the centerline helm.

The cabins are equipped with large double-glazed windows, offering spectacular views of the New York City skyline in any weather. Interior accommodations include space for loose seating and tables for 275 passengers in the main cabin. The second deck provides space for seating and tables for another 200 passengers indoors and outside seating for 88 passengers. Aft of the seating is a bandstand for live entertainment. Aft of the pilothouse on the third deck is outdoor seating for 84 passengers under a fixed canopy. The cabins are arranged for significantly improved concession areas, three cocktail bars and a wheelchair-accessible head. Heating and air-conditioning are supplied by a 271,000-Btu diesel-fired boiler and six 10-ton water-cooled chillers.

The crew room, located below the main deck, is outfitted with storage cabinets, a refrigerator, shower and head, and walk-in cooler.

Gladding-Hearn is headquartered in Somerset, Mass.