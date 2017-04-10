Edison Chouest inks new agreement with BP

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies have announced a 30-month alliance agreement with BP, the largest energy investor in deepwater Gulf of Mexico over the past decade, according to ECO. Chouest and BP have enjoyed a business alliance for over eight years, and the new alliance will continue to include Chouest affiliates ECO (vessel services), C-Port (multi-service terminal facilities in Louisiana’s Port Fourchon) and C-Logistics (logistics coordination, expediting and tracking cargo movement).

“We are honored to build upon our many years of operating together in the Gulf of Mexico and worldwide,” ECO president and CEO Gary Chouest said in a statement. “We will continue to work with BP to uphold the superior standard of service and safety culture that both companies have adopted, and is second to none in our industry.”

Items in the alliance agreement include a three-year extension for utilization of BP’s Gulf of Mexico preservation and maintenance facility, designed and built by Chouest, and located at the intersection of Hwy. 90 and LA 311, just northwest of Houma, La.

Additionally, the vessel alliance includes a new 312′ new generation, purpose-built platform supply vessel specifically designed for delivery of supplies to BP’s Gulf of Mexico production platforms. The vessel is currently under construction at Chouest’s Houma shipyard, LaShip, and scheduled for delivery within the next several months. No other specifics about the new boat are available.

Engineered to perform specific tasks with a focus on efficiency, Chouest vessels have established a proven track record for worldwide technological superiority. ECO stands on the industry forefront with innovative support to complex deepwater operations, ECO officials said.

The Chouest family of companies includes expansive terminal facilities at Port Fourchon, the hub of cargo movement in the Gulf of Mexico. Chouest has the ability to remotely monitor vessel and cargo movement throughout the fleet by way of its new Remote Monitoring Center, located at ECO’s corporate headquarters in Cut Off, La. The center was created through a synergy between several ECO affiliates, including C-Logistics, allowing for real-time monitoring of vessel systems.