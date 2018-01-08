Chouest affiliate announces formation of subsea projects group

C-Innovation LLC (C-I), an affiliate of Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) and its family of companies, has announced the formation of a turnkey subsea projects group. Capable of providing a complete solution to its global customer base without having to venture outside the diverse and large family of Chouest companies worldwide, the new group is based in ECO’s Houston office.

“This represents a significant milestone for C-I, and it helps solidify our reputation as a true turnkey provider of subsea services with the backing and support of the diverse family of companies within the ECO group,” David Sheetz, manager of C-I’s subsea division, said in a statement announcing the group’s formation.

Sheetz said that the vertical integration amongst the vast network of Chouest affiliate companies provides a fully-integrated subsea solution for any complex project for customers. This grouping of diverse services provides overall savings to the customer and allows for efficient cradle-to-grave control of projects in the current tight market. “We are highly knowledgeable in all aspects of subsea field engineering and design,” said Sheetz. “We know how to get components to the sea floor and lay them out logically and efficiently to achieve the greatest result for the customer.”

C-I’s in-house project management team provides engineering support, procedure development and review, project execution and final reporting requirements. And with access to ECO’s inventory of mission-specific vessels, it provides greater flexibility in matching and scheduling of assets, and ultimately, savings to the customer.

Additionally, the diverse group of companies also includes Chouest’s various port facilities, logistics company, tank cleaning services, shipyards and drydocks, all located throughout the U.S. Gulf Coast and Brazil. With corporate headquarters in Mandeville, La., C-I’s advanced ROV capabilities provide a broad spectrum of support to subsea construction projects, as well as drilling, intervention, maintenance and heavy lift assignments.

C-I was founded in 2007 to meet the growing demand for advanced ROV operations in the Gulf of Mexico. It began expanding into a highly diversified subsea construction group in 2010 supporting major marine oil and gas operators worldwide.