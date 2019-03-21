Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Potomac River security zone modified

The Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va. Trump National Golf Club photo.
The Coast Guard released an interim rule today that modifies the security zone on the Potomac River adjacent to the Trump National Golf Club in Potomac Falls, Va. The rule reduces the overall length of the security zone and creates a 250-yard-wide transit lane near the Maryland shore. The rule took effect today.

The security zone prevents waterside threats and incidents while persons protected by the Secret Service are at the club. The 250-yard-wide transit lane provides passage for vessels through the zone near the Maryland shoreline with permission of the Captain of the Port (COTP) or designated representative. This rule continues to prohibit vessels and people from entering the security zone unless specifically exempt under the provisions in this rule or granted specific permission from the COTP Maryland-National Capital Region or designated representative.

The rule also governs activities of vessels and persons already in the security zone when activated. The security zone enhances the safety and security of persons while minimizing, to the extent possible, the impact on commerce and legitimate waterway use. Comments on the rule and related material must be received by the Coast Guard on or before June 19, 2019.

