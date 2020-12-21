Fincantieri Marine Systems awarded MSC maintenance contract

The Military Sealift Command (MSC) has awarded Fincantieri Marine Systems N.A. (FMSNA) an IDIQ contract to support the maintenance of the ship service diesel generators (SSDG) on the 338’x93’6″ Expeditionary Fast Transport Vessels (EPF). The contract is for a base year plus four option years, and should the options be exercised, will run through October of 2025.

The Expeditionary Fast Transport fleet consists of high-speed, shallow draft vessels intended for rapid intratheater transport of medium-sized cargo payloads. The EPF will reach speeds of 35– 45 knots and will allow for the rapid transit and deployment of conventional or special forces as well as equipment and supplies. Currently, EPF vessels are stationed throughout the U.S. and around the globe.

The ships, which are built at Austal USA, Mobile, Ala., are powered by four MTU 20V8000 engines have built in flexibility that allows it to support potential future missions such as special operations, command and control, and primary medical operations. With its ability to access small, austere, and degraded ports with minimal external support, the EPF provides unique options to fleet and combatant commanders.

The Spearhead-class EPF, a high-speed catamaran with a 13′ draft, provides transport capability to U.S. combatant commanders around the world and is known as “the pickup truck” of the fleet. The ship’s large flight deck, open mission bay and habitability spaces provide an opportunity to conduct a wide range of missions from maritime security operations to humanitarian aid and disaster relief missions.

“This award is similar to a previously completed FMSNA contract for MSC; the first ran from 2014-2019. This new award and four option years is valued at up to $46 million,” FMSNA’s Rick Dinsmore said in a statement announcing the contract. “We appreciate Military Sealift Command’s confidence in our company, and we will be laser-focused on the delivery of world-class service for these ships as we continue our support of this critical platform for MSC. FMSNA’s worldwide locations are ideally situated to varying missions of the EPF ships.”