Subscribe Advertise Contact

Coast Guard wants to raise marine casualty damage threshold

By on
A barge sits almost vertical in the upper Houston Ship Channel with a boom surrounding it after it became submerged on Oct. 19, 2015. USCG photo.
A barge sits almost vertical in the upper Houston Ship Channel with a boom surrounding it after it became submerged on Oct. 19, 2015. USCG photo.

The Coast Guard wants to increase the damage threshold that triggers a marine casualty report from $25,000 to $72,000, a move designed to reduce both operators’ and investigators’ expenses.

The agency also suggests raising to $200,000 from $100,000 the serious marine incident (SMI) reporting requirement for accidents that require mandatory drug and alcohol testing.

The regulations setting the dollar limits date to the 1980s and have not been updated, the Coast Guard said in its proposal. Because the amounts have not kept pace with inflation, “relatively minor casualties must be reported,” which the agency said was never its intent.

The Coast Guard recently updated Navigation and Inspection Circular (NVIC) 01-15, which covers marine casualty reporting, including form 2692. Operators have complained there’s confusion about when to submit a report and concern about the threat of a fine if they don’t submit one and the Coast Guard later decides they should have.

The new guideline cleared up several important issues but not the dollar damage amount.

The proposed changes would benefit the industry and the Coast Guard so both “would be able to focus efforts on higher consequence incidents,” the agency said. They estimate the rule would save the industry and federal government about $6.8 million over 10 years.

They expect 316 fewer reports annually, for example, because “of the 5,967 marine casualty reports, approximately 5.3 percent” were for an incident only involving minor property damage.

Comments may be submitted online (Docket No. USCG-2016-0748) through March 24.

Read the full proposal in the Federal Register.

About the author

Dale K. DuPont

Dale DuPont has been a correspondent for WorkBoat since 1998. She has worked at daily and weekly newspapers in Texas, Maryland, and most recently as a business writer and editor at The Miami Herald, covering the cruise, marine and other industries. She and her husband once owned a weekly newspaper in Cooperstown, N.Y., across the alley from the Baseball Hall of Fame. A South Florida resident, she enjoys sailing on Biscayne Bay, except in hurricane season.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.