Coast Guard cutter Dauntless returns home after 28-day patrol

The 210’x34′ U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Dauntless returned to homeport in Pensacola, Fla., Saturday, Feb. 1, after completing a 28-day law enforcement and port security mission.

The crew completed 12 inspections of commercial fishing vessels from Key West, Fla., to St. Petersburg, Fla. The inspections enforced both fishery and safety regulations.

The crew also led other Coast Guard assets in setting a security zone for the launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 on Jan. 19. The training involved a launch catastrophic failure, which sent debris across 10 square miles of ocean, off the coast of Cape Canaveral, Fla. The crew notified and redirected local area traffic, resulting in the safe test of SpaceX’s Dragon Crew Capsule launch abort system.