Coast Guard adjusts Gulf Coast port conditions

The Coast Guard is adjusting port conditions and pre-staging response assets in the Gulf Coast region due to Tropical Storm Barry.

Port conditions change based on weather forecasts, and current port conditions can be viewed on the following Coast Guard homeport webpages:

Sector Mobile, Alabama: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/mobile

Sector New Orleans: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/new-orleans

Sector Houston-Galveston: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/houston-galveston

Sector Corpus Christi, Texas: https://homeport.uscg.mil/port-directory/corpus-christi

The Coast Guard is warning the public with these important safety messages: