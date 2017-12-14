New Orleans exports oil platform components to Trinidad

The second of five heavy-lift project cargo pieces manufactured in Louisiana was recently exported through the Port of New Orleans to Trinidad.

Chet Morrison Contractors, a Harvey, La.-based land and marine construction company, is manufacturing the oil platform components for Trinidad that will be exported through the port through 2019.

The port, Intermarine, a New Orleans-based shipping company, and Chet Morrison have teamed up to handle the five heavy-lift shipments.

“This partnership bodes well for the port’s diverse capabilities and carrier options, as well as for our homegrown manufacturers’ ability to compete globally,” said Brandy D. Christian, Port of New Orleans president and CEO.

The first piece, the base of an oil platform built by Chet Morrison, arrived at the port by barge at the Poland Avenue wharf and was discharged directly from barge to Intermarine’s 456’x66′, 636-TEU Industrial Edge by terminal operator Coastal Cargo in August. The second piece, the top side deck also built by Chet Morrison, arrived by barge at the Harmony Street wharf last month and was also discharged directly from barge to the Industrial Edge by Coastal Cargo.

Both oil platform components arrived in Trinidad and were successfully discharged. The next project will commence loading in March 2018 with the same two components.