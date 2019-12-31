Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

New York pilot dies after boarding accident

By on
The Sandy Hook Pilots Association typically uses its four America-class pilot boats to make transfers at the Ambrose pilot station. Sandy Hook Pilots photo.
The Sandy Hook Pilots Association typically uses its four America-class pilot boats to make transfers at the Ambrose pilot station. Sandy Hook Pilots photo.

A 35-year veteran of the Sandy Hook Pilots Association  died Monday after a fall while boarding a containership inbound to New York Harbor, according to the Coast Guard and pilots.

Dennis R. Sherwood, of Freehold, N.J., was climbing an accommodation ladder to board the U.S.-flagged Maersk Kensington at the Ambrose Light pilot station outside the harbor approaches at 4:30 a.m., Coast Guard officials said.

Captain Dennis Sherwood dies of injuries after a fall while attempting to board an inbound containership. Photo courtesy Sandy Hook Pilots.

Captain Dennis Sherwood died of injuries after a fall while attempting to board an inbound containership. Photo courtesy Sandy Hook Pilots.

Sherwood fell back into the pilot boat, which rushed him back to Staten Island to be evacuated to Richmond University Medical Center, where he died of his injuries, the Coast Guard said.

In a statement the Sandy Hook Pilots Association said Sherwood had more than 35 years of experience guiding vessels in and out of the Port of New York and New Jersey.

“Captain Sherwood is survived by his wife Marianne Sherwood, daughter Kelly Sherwood (son-in-law Robert McBriar), son Dennis Sherwood (son-in-law Paul Caruso), son William Sherwood and daughter Alexis Sherwood,” according to the association.

Units from Coast Guard Sector New York and the Fire Department City of New York and New York City Harbor Police responded to the accident. An investigation is continuing, Coast Guard officials said.

About the author

Kirk Moore

Associate Editor Kirk Moore was a reporter for the Asbury Park Press for over 30 years before joining WorkBoat in 2015. He wrote several award-winning stories on marine, environmental, coastal and military issues that helped drive federal and state government policy changes. He has also been a field editor for WorkBoat’s sister publication, National Fisherman, for almost 25 years. Moore was awarded the Online News Association 2011 Knight Award for Public Service for the “Barnegat Bay Under Stress,” 2010 series that led to the New Jersey state government’s restoration plan. He lives in West Creek, N.J.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.