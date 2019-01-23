Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding completes barge conversion

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has delivered the converted ATB barge Commander to Port City Marine Services (PCMS), Muskegon, Mich.

The Commander is a 495’x72’ freight barge that underwent extensive conversion, including the installation of new cargo holds, trunk deck and bow, and a new cargo unloading system.

Port City Marine is experienced in the management, conversion and operation of a variety of vessels including bulk freight ships and ATBs across the Great Lakes.

Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s vice president and general manager, commented on the complexity of the 21- month project. “This conversion was quite unique and challenging as it utilized the full breath of our skilled shipbuilders and the trades they represent along with our engineering and program management team,” Thayse said in a statement. “It was our pleasure to work closely with local engineering group Bay Engineering (also located in Sturgeon Bay) and the PCMS management group during the planning and construction phases.”