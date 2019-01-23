Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding completes barge conversion

The 495' ATB barge Commander. Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding photo
Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding has delivered the converted ATB barge Commander to Port City Marine Services (PCMS), Muskegon, Mich.

The Commander is a 495’x72’ freight barge that underwent extensive conversion, including the installation of new cargo holds, trunk deck and bow, and a new cargo unloading system.

Port City Marine is experienced in the management, conversion and operation of a variety of vessels including bulk freight ships and ATBs across the Great Lakes.

Todd Thayse, Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding’s vice president and general manager, commented on the complexity of the 21- month project. “This conversion was quite unique and challenging as it utilized the full breath of our skilled shipbuilders and the trades they represent along with our engineering and program management team,” Thayse said in a statement. “It was our pleasure to work closely with local engineering group Bay Engineering (also located in Sturgeon Bay) and the PCMS management group during the planning and construction phases.”

“The costly challenge of expanding Jones Act-compliant dry bulk capacity created a lengthy deliberation in our camp and with our customer,” Chuck Canestraight, president of Muskegon, Mich,-based Sand Products Corp., the owner of Port City Marine, said in a statement. Our history with Fincantieri Bay Shipbuilding, and knowledge of their well-proven skill set, gave our customer, lender and board of directors the comfort to approach such a major conversion project. Our thanks to the dedicated workforce at the Sturgeon Bay yard and all of those associated with this project.”

