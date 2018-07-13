Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

E.N. Bisso acquires Florida tug operator

By on
The 5,000-hp tug Christine. E.N. Bisso photo
The 5,000-hp tug Christine. E.N. Bisso photo

E.N. Bisso & Son Inc. has acquired Port Canaveral, Fla.-based tug operator Petchem Inc. The sale was finalized on June 27.

New Orleans-based E.N. Bisso, with a fleet of 16 tugs, is a leading provider of ship-assist tug service at New Orleans, on the Lower Mississippi River and Gulfport, Miss. Petchem, with a fleet of three tugs, has been providing harbor tug services at Port Canaveral since 1984. The company will continue to operate as Petchem with all staffing, personnel, equipment and service commitments unchanged.

The Christine works a ship assist at Port Canveral. E.N. Bisso photo

The Christine works a ship assist at Port Canaveral. E.N. Bisso photo

“We are excited about this expansion opportunity as we believe Petchem provides an excellent fit in our quest to expand our scope of operations and develop a presence on another coast,” Matt Holzhalb, Bisso president and CEO said in a statement. “We are grateful to (Petchem president) Tony Savas for placing his confidence in our ability to maintain his legacy and provide dedicated stewardship of his former company as we move forward”.

“We are pleased to conclude a sale of Petchem to E.N. Bisso,” said Savas. “We are confident that our customers and employees are in safe hands with E.N. Bisso as we have experienced an amicable and efficient handling of this transaction.”

Petchem’s fleet is comprised of the 5,000-hp tractor tug Christine, built in 2016; the 2,000-hp Stephanie S., built in 1986; and the 3,500-hp Elizabeth S., built in 2004.

About the author

David Krapf

David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.