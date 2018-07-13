E.N. Bisso acquires Florida tug operator

E.N. Bisso & Son Inc. has acquired Port Canaveral, Fla.-based tug operator Petchem Inc. The sale was finalized on June 27.

New Orleans-based E.N. Bisso, with a fleet of 16 tugs, is a leading provider of ship-assist tug service at New Orleans, on the Lower Mississippi River and Gulfport, Miss. Petchem, with a fleet of three tugs, has been providing harbor tug services at Port Canaveral since 1984. The company will continue to operate as Petchem with all staffing, personnel, equipment and service commitments unchanged.

“We are excited about this expansion opportunity as we believe Petchem provides an excellent fit in our quest to expand our scope of operations and develop a presence on another coast,” Matt Holzhalb, Bisso president and CEO said in a statement. “We are grateful to (Petchem president) Tony Savas for placing his confidence in our ability to maintain his legacy and provide dedicated stewardship of his former company as we move forward”.

“We are pleased to conclude a sale of Petchem to E.N. Bisso,” said Savas. “We are confident that our customers and employees are in safe hands with E.N. Bisso as we have experienced an amicable and efficient handling of this transaction.”

Petchem’s fleet is comprised of the 5,000-hp tractor tug Christine, built in 2016; the 2,000-hp Stephanie S., built in 1986; and the 3,500-hp Elizabeth S., built in 2004.