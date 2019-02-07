DHS seeks comments on TWIC program

The Department of Homeland Security is seeking comments to assess how effective the Transportation Worker Identification Credential (TWIC) is at enhancing security and reducing security risks for regulated maritime facilities and vessels.

Through the transportation security card program, DHS issues TWIC cards. Legislation that was passed Aug. 2, 2018, restricts the U.S. Coast Guard from implementing any rule requiring the use of biometric readers for TWIC until after submission to Congress of the results of this effectiveness assessment.

The Homeland Security Operational Analysis Center (HSOAC), a federally funded research and development center operated by the RAND Corporation, will collect information from those involved in maritime security on behalf of the DHS S&T Research and Development Partnerships (RDP) Federally Funded Research and Development Center (FFRDC) Program Management Office. HSOAC will visit regulated maritime facilities and terminals and conduct interviews using a semi-structured interview method to collect information. HSOAC will analyze this information and use it to produce a public report with its research findings.

Comments will be accepted until April 8, 2019.

Comments, identified by docket number DHS– 2018–0052, may be submitted at: Federal eRulemaking Portal: http:// www.regulations.gov. Please follow the instructions for submitting comments. Mail and hand delivery or commercial delivery: Science and Technology Directorate, ATTN: Chief Information Office—Mary Cantey, 245 Murray Drive, Mail Stop 0202, Washington, DC 20528.

All submissions must include the agency name and docket number DHS–2018–0052. All comments received will be posted without change to http:// www.regulations.gov, including any personal information provided. Please note that comments submitted by fax or email and those submitted after the comment period will not be accepted. Docket: For access to the docket to read background documents or comments received, go to http:// www.regulations.gov. For more information, contact DHS/S&T/RDP/FFRDC Program Manager Scott Randels, Scott.Randels@ hq.dhs.gov or 202–254–6053