Coast Guard rescues two after small plane crashes in Florida

A Coast Guard 24-foot Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew from Station Yankeetown, Fla., approaches the site where a small plane crashed in shallow water on April 19, 2017. USCG photo.
The Coast Guard rescued two teens Wednesday night after their small plane crashed in shallow water near Yankeetown, Fla.

A single-engine plane sits in the water off Yankeetown, Fla., on April 20, 2017. Crew members from Coast Guard Station Yankeetown rescued two people from the plane after it crashed April 19. USCG photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jason M. Andrade.

At 8:48 p.m., Levy County Dispatch notified watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg that a single-engine plane carrying two people had crashed near the Yankeetown Boat Ramp located at the end of County Road 40. The Federal Aviation Administration reported the plane was experiencing engine problems before it crashed while en route from Cedar Key, Fla., to the Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Coast Guard Station Yankeetown launched a 24′ Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew, which arrived on scene at 9:21 p.m. The boat crew found two people atop the plane, which was resting in approximately 2′ of water.

The plane’s occupants, a 19-year-old male from Longwood, Fla., and an 18-year-old female from Cape Coral, Fla., were transported to meet EMS at Coast Guard Station Yankeetown, but neither reported injuries.

The FAA will lead an investigation into the cause of the crash.

The plane crash survivors pose with Coast Guard crew members from Station Yankeetown in front of the 24’ Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat used in their rescue. USCG photo.

