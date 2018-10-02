Coast Guard provides guidance on lost credentials

The Coast Guard National Maritime Center (NMC) issued a bulletin last week that provides guidance to U.S. mariners on how to obtain duplicate merchant mariner credentials (MMCs) to replace ones lost due to Hurricane Florence.

Duplicate (MMCs) may be issued free of charge to mariners whose credentials were lost or destroyed as a result of Hurricane Florence or subsequent flooding. Mariners should follow the steps below to obtain an expedited replacement credential:

Provide a statement of loss to the NMC either by fax to: (304) 433-3412 or via e-mail to IASKNMC@uscg.mil. The statement should contain the following:

Mariner’s full name

Mariner’s date of birth

Mariner’s reference number or social security number

Current mailing address

Current phone number and/or e-mail address and

A brief description of the circumstances surrounding the loss/destruction of the credential.

Unless otherwise requested, any duplicate MMCs issued per the request process above will include a corresponding Medical Certificate. The Coast Guard will make every effort to have duplicate credentials mailed out the next business day. Alternatively, mariners may submit a CG-719B, Application for MMC, to one of the Regional Examination Centers with the information above.

If a mariner’s credential is unserviceable due to damage or his or her lost credential is subsequently found, that credential should be mailed to: Commanding Officer, U.S. Coast Guard, National Maritime Center, 100 Forbes Drive, Martinsburg, WV 25427.

For questions or concerns, visit the NMC website, or contact the NMC Customer Service Center via email IASKNMC@uscg.mil, by using the NMC online chat system, or by calling 1-888-IASKNMC (427-5662).