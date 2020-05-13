Crowley to act as Army’s third party logistics provider in Europe

Crowley Solutions has received a multiyear award from the U.S. Army 409th Contracting Support Brigade-Theater Contracting Command to provide transportation of personnel and cargo and procurement of material handling equipment (MHE) under the Third Party Logistics Europe Wide Movement (3PLEWM) contract.

Under terms of the May 4 award, Crowley will provide third party logistics (3PL) services to the U.S. government, NATO and non-NATO partners throughout the European Command area of responsibility, supporting the 21st Theater Sustainment Command (21st TSC) and Theater Movements Center (TMC), headquartered in Kaiserslautern, Germany.

“As a global leader in 3PL services, particularly to the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), this contract award will expand our proven and mission-driven support for defense and federal government services from the continental U.S. (CONUS) to Europe,” Crowley’s Chris Goss, vice president, business development and expeditionary logistics, said in a statement. “Crowley is dedicated to serving customers with cost-effective and technology-driven solutions that the Department of Defense and our deployed men and women in uniform can depend on.”

The contract period runs from May 2020 until May 2023, with an estimated value of $49 million on a task-order basis.

“With decades of performing diverse logistics services for U.S. armed forces, the team at Crowley looks forward to working with the 21st Theater Sustainment Command to support our warfighters and America’s European allies and partners,” said Crowley’s Jason Trubenbach, director, business development for European operations, based in Germany. “We are proud and honored to have the opportunity to provide effective and efficient transportation options for commanders on the ground.”

Currently, Crowley manages transportation and related services for U.S. military activity under the Defense Freight Transportation Services (DFTS) contract that requires successful management and execution of 1,800 moves daily, or over 350,000 moves annually, in North America. Building on its superior performance, reliability and network of commercial logistics providers and carriers, the company expanded in 2019 in Europe to provide the federal government solutions outside the continental U.S. (OCONUS).