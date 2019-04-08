Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Containership may have leaked 100,000 gals. of fuel oil along East Coast

The containership Dublin Express may have leaked up to 100,000 gals. of fuel oil during a recent transit off the U.S. East Coast, Coast Guard officials said. Shipspotting.com photo
A containership discovered to be leaking fuel oil in New York may have spilled up to 100,000 gals. during a transit up the U.S. East Coast from Florida, Coast Guard officials said.

The 922’x102’x33’, 54,155 dwt Dublin Express, operated by Hapag-Lloyd,  was identified as the source of a March 28 spill in the Arthur Kill waterway, at the Global New York Container Terminal near the Goethals Bridge between Staten Island, N.Y., and New Jersey. Oil sheens and tar balls showed up on New York beaches in the following days.

A 15” hole was found in a fuel tank with 300,000 gals. capacity, and chemical analysis by the Coast Guard confirmed Dublin Express oil matched what cleanup teams had found.  About 35,000 gals. of oily water was recovered from the Arthur Kill.

Based on what its investigators found and information from ship operators, Coast Guard officials believe the containership may have lost as much as 100,000 gals. of fuel oil through the leak. The cause has not been determined. Environmental damage appeared to be minor, with four oiled birds recovered and delivered for rehabilitation to Tri-State Bird Rescue and Research, Newark, Del.

“This response was a joint effort between state and federal agencies and the responsible party,” said Capt. Jason Tama, the Coast Guard captain of the port in New York and the federal coordinator for the spill response. “We take any release of oil into the maritime environment extremely seriously, and we are thankful for the quick and efficient response from all agencies involved.”

The Coast Guard cleared the Dublin Express for departure from New York on the morning of April 4, following completion of repairs and cleaning of the vessel.

