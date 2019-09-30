Vigor wins modernization contract for two Navy cruisers

Vigor, Seattle, was awarded a $254.5 million firm-fixed-price contract to refurbish the 567’x55′ USS Chosin (CG 65) and USS Cape ST. George (CG 71). The contract includes options, which if exercised would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $303.6 million.

Work will include a combination of maintenance, modernization and repair. The modernizations will keep these ships combat effective to support fleet operations for many years to come. The work will be performed at Vigor’s Harbor Island facility in Seattle, growing the ship repair workforce at the facility to approximately 650 employees.

“Ship repair and service life extension in the defense sector has been a growth area for Vigor’s Pacific Northwest shipyards,” Adam Beck, Vigor’s executive vice president of ship repair, said in a statement announcing the agreement. “This contract award allows us to maintain and build upon the quality, skilled workforce so necessary to maintain the mission readiness of the U.S. Naval Fleet. We are honored to have that opportunity and we are thrilled for the job growth it represents.”

Other recent work for Vigor’s Navy program includes the USS Sampson, the USS Coronado and the USS Manchester. Work on the cruisers is expected to begin in December and be completed by November 2021.

The refurbishment of the guided missile cruisers is designed to extend their service lives by 40 years, as well as upgrade shipboard combat systems to address current and future warfighting requirements.