Oceaneering christens multipurpose subsea construction vessel

Oceaneering, Houston, recently christened the 353’x72’x29’6″ multipurpose subsea construction vessel (MSV) Ocean Evolution. The new offshore service boat was built at BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards before the Mobile, Ala.-based facility closed.

Designed by Merin Teknikk Design & Engineering, Gurskoy, Norway, the DP2, ABS classed vessel is equipped with a 250mt heave compensated National Oilwell Varco crane which can set loads on the sea floor in 4000m of water. There are also four other cranes onboard — two ROV cranes, a provisioning crane and an auxiliary crane.

Two of Oceaneering’s latest generation ROVs are standard equipment with the latest onboard operating and support facilities. The all electric ship has five Tier 4 GE engine generators plus a harbor generator to provide redundancy and flexibility to meet the variable power demands at any time. The new MSV has a running speed of 13 knots.

Noise and vibration were given extra attention to ensure compliance with ABS HAB+ standards, designed to enhance the working life onboard for all crewmembers. The vessel is equipped to handle well stimulation fluids with below tanks and a nitrogen blanketing system.

Alan C. McClure Associates (ACMA), a naval architecture and engineering firm in Houston, provided technical support as owners’ engineer in the conversion of this design from a European design approved by DNV, to a U.S. Jones Act compliant vessel approved by the USCG and classed by ABS. ACMA performed structural and stability analyses, powering studies and engine selection, propeller design reviews, dynamic positioning analyses, marine system and accommodations reviews and re-design, and participation in equipment FATs and dock and sea trials.

ACMA was involved from the beginning of the new build project assisting with vessel design selection, shipyard vetting, technical reviews with the shipyard, to class and regulatory body discussions to sort out gaps between the regulations, and the desired services Oceaneering wanted to offer the U.S. offshore deepwater market.

“The Ocean Evolution is a world class vessel ready to service the construction and intervention needs of our customers in deepwater,” Mike Ellis, vice president, subsea projects, said. “We are excited about the upcoming integrated services that will be provided with this vessel when combined with Oceaneering’s portfolio of subsea products and services. This combination will provide unmatched productivity, safety, and value for many years to come.”

Capacities include 316,000 gals. of fuel; 3,900 gals. lube oil; 109,000 gals. special products; and 242,000 gals. potable water. Ocean Evolution also has a 12,595 sq. ft. rear cargo deck.