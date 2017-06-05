Gladding-Hearn delivers second sightseeing vessel to NYC

Gladding-Hearn Shipbuilding, Duclos Corp., Somerset, Mass., has delivered the second of three new 165’x34’x12.8′, 599-passenger sightseeing vessels to Circle Line Sightseeing Cruises in New York City. The shipyard delivered three sisterships to the company in 2009.

Designed by DeJong and Lebet, Jacksonville, Fla., the cabins on the Circle Line Staten Island are equipped with large double-glazed windows, designed to offer enhanced views of the New York City skyline in any weather. Interior accommodations include space for loose seating and tables for 275 passengers in the main cabin. The second deck provides space for seating and tables for another 200 passengers indoors and outside seating for 88 passengers. Aft of the seating is a bandstand for live entertainment. Aft of the pilothouse on the third deck is outdoor seating for 84 passengers under a fixed canopy. The cabins are arranged to improve concession areas, three cocktail bars and wheelchair-accessible heads. Heating and air-conditioning are supplied by a 278,000 Btu diesel-fired boiler and four 15-ton water-cooled chillers.

With a top speed of 14 knots, the vessel, which sports an 8′ draft, is powered by twin Cummins QSK-38M1, Tier 3 diesel engines, delivering a total of 2,600 hp at 1,800 rpm and connected to ZF W3355 gear boxes, spinning Hung Shen 60″, 5-bladed bronze propellers. The engines were supplied by Cummins North East, Dedham, Mass.

For dockside maneuvering, the vessel is equipped with a 125 hp Wesmar bowthruster, powered by an electric motor. The pilothouse is equipped with port and starboard wing stations, in addition to the center console. Ship’s service power comes from two 140 kW generators.

Fernstrum manufactured the keel coolers; ZF built the Mathers Premium Command Controls with centerline helm and Kobelt manufactured the steering system, which includes two Vickers/Rexroth gearbox PTO-driven hydraulic pumps, with a follow-up power-assist control unit.

Circle Line Staten Island is manned by a crew of 30, plus a captain. The crew room, located below the main deck, is outfitted with storage cabinets, a refrigerator, shower and head, and walk-in cooler.

The electronics suite includes Furuno 1935 radar, with open array; GPS and plotter; AIS; depth sounder; two Standard VHF radios; Richie 5″ Globe Master B-200P compass; and a sound/public address system that features 48 Bose interior speakers, 22 Bose exterior speakers, QSC 800-watt amplifier, Furman power conditioner, and Denon 5-disc CD player.

The vessel, which carries 8,200 gals. of fuel and 4,000 gals. potable water, is USCG certified, Subchapter K and was delivered in May 2017.