Epic Companies purchases BAE’s Alabama shipyard

Epic Alabama Shipyard LLC (“Epic”) has bought BAE Systems Southeast Shipyards Alabama LLC and all of its related shipyard facilities in Mobile, Ala. No purchase price was disclosed.

Epic will provide ship repair and maintenance services to its customers, utilizing the existing facilities and drydocks, including Alabama Dry Dock, which is one of the largest in the Gulf of Mexico. Epic Alabama Shipyard is owned by Epic Companies LLC, Houston, a global offshore construction and decommissioning company, which will service vessels from its own fleet in Mobile.

Company officials said Epic will work closely with the city of Mobile and the state of Alabama in developing a local workforce as its operations grow. Epic is also exploring opportunities to fabricate offshore structures and newbuild barges/small vessels in Mobile.

“Mobile is perfectly situated to support the maritime and energy sector, both in the Gulf of Mexico and throughout the Caribbean,” Epic’s Rob Gilbert said in a statement announcing the purchase.

Epic Companies provides support services to the offshore energy sector, including diving, pipelaying, plugging and abandonment of wells, wireline and downhole well services, cutting, platform and pipeline decommissioning, and the construction of offshore structures, including LNG offshore terminals.