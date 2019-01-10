Passenger Vessel Foundation receives $25,000 grant from Hornblower

The Passenger Vessel Foundation, a nonprofit organization supporting education and safety in the passenger vessel industry, announced today that it received a $25,000 challenge grant from Hornblower Cruises & Events, San Francisco.

“We are very pleased to receive this generous Challenge Grant from Hornblower Cruises & Events,” said Rob McMahon, president of the Passenger Vessel Foundation (PVF). “Hornblower has been a major longtime supporter of the foundation.”

PVF grants are available to individuals and nonprofit organizations interested in educational assistance, research, training, and the improvement of safety within the maritime industry, as these apply to the U.S. domestic passenger vessel industry.

“We are proud of our support for the PVF and its great work to date. It’s clear there are more qualified applicants for educational assistance than the limited resources the PVF can support. For this industry to grow safely, it needs more qualified and trained mariners, and we hope this Challenge Grant will help.” said Terry MacRae, Chairman and CEO of Hornblower Cruises & Events.

“This challenge grant applies to donations other than normal fundraising avenues. In effect, it allows donors to double their gift” added McMahon.