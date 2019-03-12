President proposes $193.4 million for BOEM

President Donald Trump has proposed a $193.4 million fiscal year (FY) 2020 budget for the Bureau of Ocean Energy and Management (BOEM) to safely and responsibly manage offshore energy and mineral resources.

The President’s FY 2020 budget request focuses on the execution of BOEM’s mission, including offshore oil and gas exploration and leasing, offshore renewable energy, marine minerals management, and science-based analyses.

It continues to support efforts that are vital to advancing the President’s Executive Order 13795, Implementing an America-First Offshore Energy Strategy, which requires BOEM to develop and implement a new National Outer Continental Shelf Oil and Gas Leasing Program (National OCS Program) in conformity with the provisions of the OCS Lands Act.

“This Administration calls for boosting domestic energy production to stimulate the nation’s economy and strengthen America’s energy security, while providing for environmental stewardship,” said BOEM’s acting director Walter Cruickshank. “The FY 2020 budget request allows BOEM to continue its efforts to advance these goals as part of our statutory mission.”

With this request, BOEM proposes to focus resources in the following areas: