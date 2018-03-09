Harvey Gulf files Chapter 11, seeks to ‘deleverage’ $1 billion debt

Seeking to restructure and maintain a “best in class fleet,” Harvey Gulf Marine International Inc. filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy reorganization, citing severely depressed oil prices and the sharp drop in offshore Gulf of Mexico work since 2014.

The New Orleans-based company’s March 6 filing in the Houston federal bankruptcy court for South Texas includes plans to convert nearly $1 billion of secured debt into equity, after months of intense negotiations with major creditors. Completing those moves will “right size” the Harvey Gulf balance sheet, and save the company some $47 million annually in debt service costs, according to court filings.

In a 91-page declaration to the bankruptcy court, Harvey Gulf CEO Shane Guidry described how the offshore slump affected the company, and the steps it took to defend its position amid “considerable vessel oversupply in the marketplace.”

“Industry-wide oversupply granted substantial pricing power to exploration and production companies and deeply impacted all offshore supply boat and service market participants — including Harvey Gulf,” according to Guidry’s statement. “Company management quickly recognized the early signs of the market downturn and took action to combat its impact.”

During the first quarter of 2014 Harvey Gulf took operation and financial steps to cut costs by about $87 million, through stacking unprofitable vessels, selling some non-core assets and negotiating credit amendments with lenders. The company also slashed its crews by 45% and reduced general and administrative positions by 50%, cut bonuses and executive compensation and suspended 401k contributions.

Meanwhile, “Harvey Gulf made the strategic decision to execute long-term vessel use contracts with its key customers to position itself to endure a potential downturn in the vessel spot market,” according to Guidry. “This unique approach successfully enabled Harvey Gulf to maintain positive EBITDA and substantially outperform other market participants during the now 3.5-year-long, industry wide market downturn.”

But as the downturn persisted into 2017, company officials saw they had to restructure the balance sheet, as competitors were doing to deleverage.

Negotiations began early in 2017, and brought about the plan involving Harvey Gulf, its subsidiaries, lenders and equity sponsor The Jordan Company LP, a New York-based private equity firm that partnered in 2008 with Guidry to buy the family company started in 1955 for $500 million.

The restructuring will bring improved cash flow, enabling Harvey Gulf “to offer more attractive pricing to their customers and to maintain and expand their state-of-the-art fleet,” according to Guidry. “Moreover, the plan does not impair general unsecured creditors, with the goal of preserving the debtors’ relationships with valued trade and contract counterparties.”

The plan ensures that Harvey Gulf’s operations remain Jones Act-compliant, the court statement notes. The company employs 580 persons, including 504 mariners operating a fleet of 60 vessels.

With reorganization, Harvey Gulf will be well-positioned for an industry recovery, with “one of the most technologically advanced fleets operating in the Gulf of Mexico out of a full-services facility in Port Fourchon, La.”

The company was the first in North America to operate offshore service vessel fueled with liquefied natural gas, and built the nation’s LNG marine fueling facility. On Thursday builder VT Halter Marine, Pascagoula, Miss., marked the start of the first LNG articulated tug barge that Harvey Gulf is having built as a bunkering vessel.

The company other notable recent projects include the Harvey Stone, an advanced multi-purpose field support vessel (MPFSV), and the Harvey Sub-Sea and Harvey Blue-Sea, multi-purpose heavy construction vessels (MPHCVs).