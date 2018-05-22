BOEM extends comment period for Atlantic offshore renewable energy leasing

Last week, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced it would accept comments through July 5 regarding its proposed path forward for offshore renewable energy leasing on the Atlantic.

BOEM issued a request for feedback (RFF) in the Federal Register on April 6 seeking public input on its proposed path forward and factors affecting future renewable leasing offshore the Atlantic Coast. That notice originally had a comment period deadline of May 21.

As a result of stakeholder requests for an extension of the comment period, BOEM will be accepting comments on the RFF through July 5. A Federal Register notice regarding the deadline change will be published in the near future.

Stakeholders should submit comments electronically or postmarked no later than 11:59 p.m. EDT on July 5 via the following.

Electronically: http://www.regulations.gov. In the entry titled ‘‘Enter Keyword or ID,’’ search for BOEM-2018-0018. Follow the instructions to submit public comments in response to this document.

Written Comments: In written form, delivered by hand or by mail, enclosed in an envelope labeled ‘‘Comments on Request for Feedback’’ to:

Office of Renewable Energy Programs

Bureau of Ocean Energy Management

45600 Woodland Road

VAM-OREP

Sterling, Virginia 20166

For more information on the RFF, please visit https://www.boem.gov/Renewable-Energy-Path-Forward/.

Heeding calls from maritime and fishing industry groups, BOEM also announced Tuesday that it is extending a comment period specifically for the New York Bight region until July 30.

The agency issued an April 11 “call for information and nominations” for potential future offshore wind power development on the Outer Continental Shelf between New York and New Jersey.

Public meetings in May drew concerned maritime transportation and commercial fishing advocates, who want the government to proceed cautiously with analyzing navigation, safety and environmental effects from large wind arrays.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy asked for a 180-day extension of the comment period beyond the end of May, citing his state’s concerns over how offshore wind development will affect the commercial and recreational fishing industries.

BOEM is adding just 60 days with the July 30 end date. Jim Bennett, manager of the agency’s renewable energy program, said staffers were listening to public concerns and would recommend more time to gather information.