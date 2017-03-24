Corps pledges streamlined stability at Waterways Council meeting

The commanding general and chief of engineers of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers laid out a get-tough approach toward unraveling some of the agency’s burdensome red tape, securing funds for modernizing waterways and completing construction projects now underway.

Speaking to the annual meeting of the Waterways Council Inc., Lt. Gen. Todd T. Semonite told top leaders of the nation’s inland barge industry that one of his goals is “continuing to make sure the waterways are a priority.” He also stated that he “wants to change the Corps of Engineers.”

A perky, can-do figure, Semonite assumed the post in May 2016, replacing Lt. Gen. Thomas P. Bostick. He will serve through May 2020.

Seminote said he has spent the past 10 months visiting Corps districts across the country, including stops at the Chicamauga Lock replacement project, the Kentucky lock addition and the Olmsted Locks and Dam. He has also been learning about the need for waterways improvements and to make the agency more efficient and innovative. He said the Corps has been granted waivers from the federal hiring freeze and is actively hiring “the best and the brightest people.”

Semonite emphasized the importance of delivering construction projects on time and within budget and by finding a balance between navigation and the environment.

During the transition from the Obama to the Trump administration, the Corps “will be steady in the saddle as it tries to figure out the rhetoric from policy.” He said federal money will continue to get tighter, but despite a 16% proposed cut in the Trump administration’s budget blueprint, he’s hopeful that the Corps can maintain its $5 billion annual budget.

Semonite, whose last post was in Afghanistan, said he has met with White House officials to outline his agency’s priorities for 12 projects that should be included in the Trump administration’s promised infrastructure package. When the White House raised concerns about the long permitting process, Seminote said that the Corps also wants to streamline its operations, “but we have our hands tied in many different directions.”

During other presentations during the Waterways Council’s meeting: