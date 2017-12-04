Rodriguez Shipbuilding delivers Hudson River tugboat

The newest and biggest addition to the Coeymans Marine Towing fleet is the 82’x32’x10’, 3,350-hp Daisy Mae, delivered by Rodriguez Shipbuilding Inc., Bayou La Batre, Ala.

“The Daisy Mae is the closest you can get to Z-drive maneuverability, without the cost of Z-drive,” said Joseph Rodriguez, who built the tug to handle towing working to and from the Port of Coeymans on the Hudson River north of New York City.

The CMT fleet typically works around the New York metro region, but soon after delivery the Daisy Mae headed south to Jacksonville, Fla., to assist in the sealift of aid to hurricane-stricken Puerto Rico.

The triple-screw Daisy Mae is powered by a port and starboard Tier 3 compliant Cummins QSK38 engines each turning out 1,300 hp at 1,800 rpm, and a center-line Tier 3 Cummins QSK19 providing an additional 750 hp at 1,800 rpm. The two outer engines turn Kahlenberg stainless steel four-blade Kaplan style 75.25”x80” propellers through Twin Disc gears, while the centerline engine spins a 65.25”x72” propeller with a similar setup. All three shafts have braking to allow rapid shifting fore and aft, and the propellers are in three Kort nozzles that enhance their thrust by as much as 32%. Bollard pull is 47.5 tons.

The tug is designed for Hudson River conditions, with maximum draft of 10’, a model bow for better sea keeping abilities, and riverboat maneuverability with tow flanking rudders on both the two outside props. The whole package – port and starboard engines with Kort nozzles on a beamy hull, the shaft brakes, foil-shaped steering rudders, and towboat style flanking rudders – give operators a lot of options for maneuvering in the river currents or tight harbors when towing, pushing or on the hip of barges.

For pushing, the tug is equipped with a second, elevated aluminum pilothouse with an eye level 41’ above waterline. A Markee towing winch with 2000’ of 1.5” wire is on the aft deck, and a pair of Patterson 40-ton deck winches is mounted aft for making up to push. The Daisy Mae is built to handle Hudson River winters, with heavy ice strengthened frames and plating forward. As an ABS load line vessel, the tug has been stability tested and meets Subchapter M requirements including fire suppression systems.

The vessel accommodates a captain, mate, engineer, and two deckhands. Tankage includes 33,000 gals. fuel, 8,000 gals. water, 50 gals. lube oil, 1,000 gals. of waste oil, and 1,000 gallons for zero-discharge needs. The wheelhouse electronics suite by Simrad includes two Halo 4-pulse compression radars, 16-inch touch-screen chart display, satellite compass, AIS, autopilot, depth sounder, and weather data. There are also three radiophones, a satellite phone, and a bridge monitoring system. Ship’s power is provided by two Cummins QSB7-DM powered 60 kW generator sets.