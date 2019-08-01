McLean Contracting acquires Maryland barge and tug company

On Aug. 1, Glen Burnie, Md.-based McLean Contracting Co. completed the acquisition of Smith Brothers, a barge and tugboat rental company based in Galesville, Md.

The company will continue to operate under the Smith Brothers name, as a division of McLean. Both McLean and Smith Brothers have served the construction and maritime industries in Maryland for over 100 years.

McLean will take over the entire marine fleet of Smith Brothers which includes deck and material barges, sectional barges, truckable tugboats and three Subchapter M compliant tugs. The office and yard will remain in Galesville. The company charters equipment to contractors along the East Coast and beyond.

“We are very pleased to have the team at Smith Brothers join us,” said Michael Filipczak, McLean president. “Smith Brothers is an old friend of McLean and their rental business will allow us to diversify and offer our customers additional services.”

“It is a good fit,” said Jeff Smith, president of Smith Brothers, who will remain along with the rest of the staff. “Joining forces with McLean gives us an opportunity to grow.”

Keith Aschenbach will join the Smith Brothers team from McLean to lead the transition.