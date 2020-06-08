WorkBoat + Wind Presents: Developing the Offshore Wind Vessel Supply Chain

Thursday, June 25, 2020 | 4:00PM – 5:00PM Eastern Time

Offshore wind energy developers are moving to set up their first U.S. manufacturing and support bases up and down the eastern seaboard. Many questions remain as anticipation surrounds BOEM’s final environmental impact statement due by the end of 2020. The pause that is being felt by all stakeholders as they await the final statement threatens established timelines, investment, and the vessel supply chain that will be needed to build, supply, and perform O&M.

Join WorkBoat Associate Editor Kirk Moore, as we discuss and investigate what the vessel supply chain capabilities currently are, what building a future ready offshore wind vessel looks like, how creative ideas will ensure timely development and investment, and lastly how the characteristics of the Atlantic differ from European models and how that effects vessel design and performance.

Speakers

Mark Keneford, General Manager, Marine Solutions Sales, Wärtsilä



Mark Keneford spent 27 years in the Canadian navy as a marine systems engineering officer and project manager. He sailed in ships and had operating tickets (navy equivalent) for steam, diesel and gas turbines. Since 2008 he has been employed in Wärtsilä Canada Marine Solutions leading the sales team responsible across Canada and the U.S. to represent Wärtsilä solutions to shipowners, ship design companies and shipyards, in all vessel segments. Mark is a member of the Canadian Institute of Marine Engineers CIMARE (St. Lawrence branch) and also the Society of Naval Architects and Marine Engineers SNAME (eastern Canada section). Joseph A. Orgeron, Ph.D., Co-Founder/Biz&Tech, 2nd Wind Marine LLC



Beginning with the geotechnical coring for Block Island, America’s first offshore wind farm, Orgeron was fortunate enough to also be intimately involved in both the foundation installation and Jones Act compliant feedering of turbine components for the final installation phase. Having been actively engaged in this market since 2009 and attending countless offshore wind conferences his experiences has put him in close contact with wind farm project owners, turbine manufacturers, foundation & turbine installers, cable-layers and other construction & maintenance players, always with an eye on how offshore wind activities work within the framework of our cabotage laws. Additionally, he has made contacts with local East Coast NGOs like commercial fishing associations, marine mammal observing organizations, labor unions, port authorities, shipyards, logistics providers. Going forward, he works towards solving the supply chain issues along with port logistics related to installations in the unique U.S. marketplace and future maintenance of the wind farms. John O’Keeffe, Head of Marine Affairs North America, Orsted Offshore Wind



John O’Keeffe serves as the Head of Marine Affairs North America for Orsted Offshore Wind, responsible for a wide range of maritime related stakeholders and activities within all phases of Orsted projects. John is an accomplished professional mariner, having sailed worldwide for over a decade as a deck officer, teacher and captain. He worked for several organizations before joining the offshore wind industry in early 2016, including the Sea Education Association (S.E.A), Woods Hole, Mass., and the Bermuda Institute of Ocean Sciences (BIOS), based in St. George’s, Bermuda. He previously served as manager of Operations and Maintenance for the Block Island Wind Farm, guiding the nation’s first offshore wind farm from commissioning to successful operations.

Moderators