The WorkBoat Think Tank Series – WorkBoat’s Significant Boats of 2020
Thursday, December 10, 2020 | 3:00PM-4:00PM Eastern Time
The WorkBoat Boat of the Year will be announced on December 17th but in the meantime join WorkBoat Senior Editor Ken Hocke for a panel discussion featuring the owners, designers and builders behind these very significant vessels. This webinar is free and will give true insight into what it takes to build a significant boat and the criteria for choosing the top ten vessels and ultimately the Boat of the Year.
Moderators
Ken Hocke, WorkBoat
Ken Hocke has been the senior editor of WorkBoat since 1999. He was the associate editor of WorkBoat from 1997 to 1999. Prior to that, he was the editor of the Daily Shipping Guide, a transportation daily in New Orleans. He has also written for other publications, including The Times-Picayune. He graduated from Louisiana State University with an arts and sciences degree, with a concentration in English, in 1978.
