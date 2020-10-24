Maritime Industry Update: Around the Shipyards

Wednesday, November 4, 2020 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM Eastern Time

Join Ken Hocke, Senior Editor of WorkBoat Magazine and WorkBoat.com as he conducts a “State of the State” with Shipyards from across the nation.

Ron Wille, All American Marine



Ron has had a ten-year working relationship with All Amer¬ican Marine (AAM), but joined the company in the Fall of 2018. For the last fifteen years Ron worked at Kenai Fjords Tours in Seward, Alaska. Ron has a strong background working as the vessel Operations Manager and from 2012 – 2018 as their General Manager. Over the last decade Kenai Fjords Tours purchased and operated three AAM hydrofoil assisted catamarans. He managed and directed company operations in Southcentral Alaska. Specializing in glacier and wildlife tours in near coastal waters, including Kenai Fjords National Park. Ron provided direct oversight of all Kenai Fjords Tours operations, including but not limited to marketing, sales, budgeting, passenger vessel safety, ground transportation, warehouse, and remote lodge op¬erations. He maintained operational control and supervi¬sion of a fleet of up to 14 vessels in Seward and Whitti¬er, Alaska. He was also the primary company liaison with the United States Coast Guard. His maritime career also includes experience on tugboats that specialized in com¬mercial ship assists and commercial towing in Southcen¬tral Alaska.

Chris Allard, Metal Shark



A naval architect and graduate of the Webb Institute, Co-Owner and CEO Chris Allard introduced the engineering-centric approach that has fueled Metal Shark’s growth; driving innovation and transforming the company from a regional builder to a globally recognized industry leader. A member of the ownership team since 2005, Mr. Allard has overseen the expansion of Metal Shark from several employees to over 500. Mr. Allard implemented Metal Shark’s state-of-the-art production methods, developed a complete internal naval architecture firm to push designs to the next level, and introduced automation in production design and manufacturing. Under Mr. Allard’s direction, Metal Shark has successfully captured over $500 million in government and military contracts while expanding into the commercial sector and becoming one of the largest suppliers of high speed ferries.



Today, Metal Shark operates three fully self-contained facilities in Alabama and Louisiana USA plus a dedicated engineering facility in Croatia.

