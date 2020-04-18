How Has and Will COVID-19 Impact the Commercial Marine Industry?
Wednesday, May 6, 2020 | 11:00AM – 12:00PM Eastern Time
These are tough times, not only for the workboat industry, but the entire country and world as we enter uncharted waters as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. What is the impact of the COVID-19 virus on business and vessel operations? How are crews and vessels staying safe from infection? When will things “go back to normal”? Or will there soon be a new normal that defines the present and future of the industry? Join Workboat Editor-in-Chief David Krapf as he discusses these topics and more with a panel of industry experts. Live audience questions will be answered toward the end of the event.
Speakers
Jennifer A. Carpenter, President & CEO of The American Waterways Operators (AWO)
Jennifer A. Carpenter serves as President & CEO of The American Waterways Operators (AWO), the national trade association representing the inland and coastal tugboat, towboat, and barge industry. Ms. Carpenter joined AWO in August 1990 and became President & CEO in January 2020. Before assuming her current position, she worked her way up the hawsepipe from Government Affairs Assistant to Executive Vice President & Chief Operating Officer, holding a series of progressively responsible positions including Manager-Regulatory Issues, Director-Government Affairs, Vice President-Government Affairs, Senior Vice President-Government Affairs & Policy Analysis, Senior Vice President-National Advocacy, and Executive Vice President. She served for 13 years as a member of the congressionally authorized Towing Safety Advisory Committee. She has received two Meritorious Public Service Awards and a Public Service Commendation from the U.S. Coast Guard for her contributions to the Towing Safety Advisory Committee and the Coast Guard-AWO Safety Partnership.
Moderators
David Krapf, Editor-in-Chief, WorkBoat
David Krapf has been editor of WorkBoat, the nation’s leading trade magazine for the inland and coastal waterways industry, since 1999. He is responsible for overseeing the editorial direction of the publication. Krapf has been in the publishing industry since 1987, beginning as a reporter and editor with daily and weekly newspapers in the Houston area. He also was the editor of a transportation industry daily in New Orleans before joining WorkBoat as a contributing editor in 1992. He has been covering the transportation industry since 1989, and has a degree in business administration from the State University of New York at Oswego, and also studied journalism at the University of Houston.
