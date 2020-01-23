Battery and Hybrid-Electric Vessels: Fitting the Right Solution
Thursday, February 27, 2020 | 3:00pm – 4:00pm Eastern Time | Free Webinar
Hybrid and pure-electric propulsion systems have become a major focus for the maritime industry as innovation enables both cost savings and opportunities to satisfy our collective emissions reductions goals.
However, our industry includes a variety of vessel types and operational profiles which demand a wide range of solutions. It is the responsibility of designers to ensure we fit the right solution to each vessel type.
This webinar will review the state of the art of energy storage and electric-propulsion technology and show reference cases of where those technologies are most effectively deployed.
Speakers
Peter Bryn, Technical Solutions Manager, ABB Marine & Ports
Peter is the Technical Solutions Manager for ABB Marine & Ports, responsible for designing pure-electric and hybrid diesel-electric marine systems. He recently testified before the US House Subcommittee on Coast Guard and Marine Transportation in a hearing entitled “The Path to a Carbon-Free Maritime Industry.”
Prior to joining ABB, Peter spent eight years with ExxonMobil's marine affiliate, SeaRiver Maritime. Peter has a BS in Naval Architecture/Marine Engineering from Webb Institute and an MS in Transportation from MIT.
Peter has spent his career in the energy industry because of a concern about the dual challenges of providing affordable energy to the world while responsibly managing climate change risks. Peter has been an active Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteer since 2013.
Moderators
Jeremiah Karpowicz, Executive Editor for CM/Grocery/Tech, Diversified Communications
Jeremiah Karpowicz is the Executive Editor for the Commercial Marine/Grocery/Technology products at Diversified Communications. He has created articles, videos, newsletters, ebooks and plenty more for various communities as a contributor and editor. Get in touch with him on Twitter: @jeremiahkarp
