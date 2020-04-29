O’Rourke Marine Services – ready and equipped to handle your fuel needs for offshore operations

OMS is committed to keeping customer operations running smoothly. We remain focused on ensuring that we take care of your fuel by providing dockside and inland marine services. We have the capability and experience with 24/7 support at our Houston – Channelview dock.

Fuel Services:

Barge, Transport, Bobtail

Dockside services:

Fuel and lubricants – Shell, Chevron, Exxon/Mobile

Used oil/Bilge removal

Removal of household trash

Potable water

Environmental services – absorbents, oily rags, used filters

Find out how we can keep your maritime business going without interruption to your daily routine by calling us today at (281) 695-100

O’Rourke Marine Services

http://www.orpp.com/site/industries/marine/