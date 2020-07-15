Subscribe Advertise Brand Partners Contact

Maritime Solutions Tailored to you

By on

With over 80 years experience designing commercial and government vessels big and small, Knud E. Hansen USA can tailor a design ideally suited to fit your needs. We provide practical, cost-effective designs based on our customer’s input and strive to ensure the finished vessel is efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly. Our naval architects, marine engineers, designers, and program managers have a wealth of knowledge in all phases of ship design, construction, and refits, and are well positioned to provide support in the US and worldwide.

Knud E. Hansen USA Inc.

www.knudehansen.com

About the author

Avatar

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | DSAR Requests / Do Not Sell My Personal Info | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.