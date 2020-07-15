Maritime Solutions Tailored to you

With over 80 years experience designing commercial and government vessels big and small, Knud E. Hansen USA can tailor a design ideally suited to fit your needs. We provide practical, cost-effective designs based on our customer’s input and strive to ensure the finished vessel is efficient, safe, and environmentally friendly. Our naval architects, marine engineers, designers, and program managers have a wealth of knowledge in all phases of ship design, construction, and refits, and are well positioned to provide support in the US and worldwide.

Knud E. Hansen USA Inc.

www.knudehansen.com