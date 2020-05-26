Konrad Marine – High Output Propulsion System

Konrad Marine designs and manufactures stern drives for commercial, military, and recreational applications.

For almost 30 years, Konrad stern drives have been hard at work, worldwide, with proven reliability, strength, and performance. Konrad stern drives are the hardest working, longest lasting, toughest stern drives / outdrives on the market. If you’re looking for a stern drive that will give you BOTH the performance and reliability you need, then you’ve come to the right place.

Give us a call or email us and we can help you determine which of our drives are right for your application. We look forward to working with you!

715-386-4203 or sales@konradmarine.com

Konrad Marine

www.konradmarine.com