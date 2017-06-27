Subscribe Advertise Contact

TechnipFMC Various Positions Open

By on
technipfmc offshore vessel jobs

TechnipFMC is seeking qualified and experienced personnel to work on their subsea construction fleet.

Available positions:

  • Licensed Marine Crew (All Ranks)
  • Offshore Construction Managers
  • Electricians
  • ITs
  • ROV Personnel
  • Technicians
  • Barge Supervisors
  • Riggers
  • Crane Operators
  • Materials Clerks

Send resumes to: offshorevesseljobs@technipfmc.com

1 Comment

  1. Kirby J. Brown on

    My name is Kirby Brown and I have a diverse marine background ranging from platform service to geotechnical vessels.
    My DP time onboard geotechnical drillship, dive/ROV and on PSVs has provided me with an enormous amount of time at the DP desk.
    I am looking for new challenges and experiences to continue expanding my career portfolio.

    Reply

Leave A Reply

Privacy Policy | Terms of Use | Locations | Events, Products & Services
© Diversified Communications. All rights reserved.