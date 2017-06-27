TechnipFMC Various Positions Open

TechnipFMC is seeking qualified and experienced personnel to work on their subsea construction fleet.
Available positions:
- Licensed Marine Crew (All Ranks)
- Offshore Construction Managers
- Electricians
- ITs
- ROV Personnel
- Technicians
- Barge Supervisors
- Riggers
- Crane Operators
- Materials Clerks
Send resumes to: offshorevesseljobs@technipfmc.com
My name is Kirby Brown and I have a diverse marine background ranging from platform service to geotechnical vessels.
My DP time onboard geotechnical drillship, dive/ROV and on PSVs has provided me with an enormous amount of time at the DP desk.
I am looking for new challenges and experiences to continue expanding my career portfolio.