For more than 50 years, VULKAN flexible couplings have been used on nearly all types of ships with diesel me­chanic or diesel-electric drive concepts. Large cruise ships such as the Aida Stella, workboats such as the icebreak­ing drillship Stena Icemax or the jackup vessel Innovation, and boats for leisure activities can all benefit from the out­standingly dynamic properties and the long product lifetime of the couplings made in one of our production locations.

WorkBoat Booth # 1729