Understanding the Key Criteria for Making Decisions to Electrify Vessels

Join Twin Disc for an educational presentation on marine electrification, including an overview of regulatory compliance, the value proposition of hybrid propulsion systems, an inclusive look at available technology and selecting the ideal solution for your mission profile. This 30-minute presentation will be held at the International WorkBoat Show on Wednesday, December 4, and Thursday, December 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. in booth 3201.

The trend toward hybrid marine propulsion systems continues to accelerate as suppliers and operators see increasing benefits: reduced emissions for regulatory compliance, and fuel and maintenance savings for faster return on investment.

The addition of Veth Propulsion to the Twin Disc family of brands, further enhances our industry-leading technologies and industry-wide reputation for innovation and reliability. With expanded engineering capabilities, we’re ready to meet growing demand for electric or electric and diesel-electric propulsion systems.

Twin Disc hybrid propulsion systems combine electric motors and diesel engines, enabling switching between the two or using both for a power boost. Electric operation, practical at low power and speed, cuts fuel use and emissions. Hybrid uses include vessels with long waits between jobs; those regularly operating at slow speeds; and those whose low full-power requirements let them rely on less costly diesel plus power boosts.

